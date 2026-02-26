CALDWELL, Idaho — A California man accused of trying to kill his pregnant wife at Celebration Park in Melba appeared before a Canyon County judge in person for the first time Wednesday morning.

RELATED|California man being held on $2M bond for allegedly attempting to murder pregnant wife

Robert Seviano Howell’s hearing was continued to next month as he prepares to be arraigned on an additional charge.

WATCH: Robert Howell appears in court for the first time in person

California man accused of trying to kill pregnant wife appears in Canyon County court

Howell, who is from Orangevale, California, is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly strangling his pregnant wife while the family was visiting Idaho. Court records indicate the couple’s children were nearby at the time of the incident.

Investigators say Howell stopped only when he believed his wife was dead. He then alerted park employees, who called 911. Emergency responders provided life-saving care at the scene before taking Howell into custody.

Prosecutors later added a second attempted murder charge related to the couple’s unborn child.

The couple’s five children were taken into custody by authorities and placed in the care of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

During Wednesday’s hearing at the Canyon County Courthouse, a judge continued the case to allow Howell to be formally arraigned on the amended complaint, which includes the additional charge.

Howell is scheduled to return to court on March 11. His wife is also expected to attend that hearing in person.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.