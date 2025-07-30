Caldwell farm preserves Basque heritage amid Idaho's cultural celebration

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — As thousands gather in Boise this week to celebrate Jaialdi, a Caldwell farm serves as a reminder that Basque history runs deep across the entire Treasure Valley.

Long before Caldwell became one of Idaho's fastest-growing cities, Weitz Farms told a story of Basque tradition, sacrifice, and family legacy.

"Coming from grandparents that were off the boat… my grandfather herded sheep from McCall to Jordan Valley," Lisa Gabiola-Weitz said.

Lisa's grandfather, Jose, was born in the U.S. while his immigrant parents briefly lived in Idaho. After returning to the Basque Country— where all his siblings were born — he made a bold decision as a teenager: to come back to America and start a new chapter.

"He did it all himself. And I'm very proud of him. He was very proud to be Basque — but he was also very proud to be an American," Gabiola-Weitz said.

At just 17 years old, Jose began herding sheep across the region and eventually saved up enough money to buy 288 acres in Caldwell.

Lisa grew up on that very land, riding bikes and watching sunsets behind the red barn.

"It could've been sold off, made into houses… but this is dear to my heart, and I can't bear that in my life," Gabiola-Weitz said.

Lisa's husband, Tony, and his brother now help operate what's known as Weitz Farms, specializing in crops like mint, corn, and wheat.

But for Lisa, it's about honoring where she comes from — and keeping that story alive for the next generation.

"My Basque culture is unique. It's something very small and something that should be treasured and kept alive," Gabiola-Weitz said.

So she does just that, preserving her culture through food, dance and storytelling, holding tight to the values her grandparents lived by.

"I made sure when I had children, they danced with Euskaris and did Basque dancing. I loved cooking Basque food — that comes from my grandparents," Gabiola-Weitz said

