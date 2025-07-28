Jaialdi 2025 Event Guide: Basque culture takes center stage in Boise after decade-long hiatus

BOISE, Idaho — Jaialdi is a vibrant, weeklong celebration of Basque culture held every five years in downtown Boise — home to one of the most concentrated Basque communities in the United States.

First held in 1987 as a one-time event, it quickly became a beloved tradition thanks to overwhelming support. Jaialdi draws 30,000 to 40,000 attendees from around the world every 5 years, making it the largest Basque festival in the U.S. and one of the largest in the world.

The last Jaialdi was scheduled for 2020, but was ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking this year's festival the first in a decade.

Jaialdi.com

Festival events take place across Boise, with a major hub on the city's Basque Block — a historic downtown district featuring Basque restaurants, a museum, a fronton court, and the Basque Center.

Through traditional music, dancing, food, and sports, Jaialdi offers an immersive experience of Basque heritage. Entirely volunteer-run, the festival reflects the dedication and pride of Boise’s Basque community.

Schedule

Tuesday, July 29 —

Jaialdi 2025 begins with an evening of food, drink and music on Boise’s Basque Block, setting the stage for a weeklong celebration of Basque culture.



Basque-ing on the Block — 5 p.m., Basque Block: Enjoy food, drinks and strolling musicians in downtown Boise.

Wednesday, July 30 —

The festivities continue with another lively evening of Basque flavors, music and community on the Basque Block.



Basque-ing on the Block — 5 p.m., Basque Block: Food vendors, drinks and live music return for a second night.

Thursday, July 31 —

Thursday features a full day of celebration, including traditional sports and an outdoor dance party that highlights Basque music.



Basque-ing on the Block — Noon, Basque Block: Gather for lunch, drinks and music in the heart of downtown.

— Noon, Basque Block: Gather for lunch, drinks and music in the heart of downtown. Sports Night — 7 p.m., Idaho Central Arena: Watch harrijasotzaileak (weightlifters) hoist 250- to 400-pound stones, aizkolariak (woodchoppers) race the clock with axes, and athletes compete in hay bale tossing, wagon lifting, anvil hoisting, and weight carrying.

— 7 p.m., Idaho Central Arena: Watch harrijasotzaileak (weightlifters) hoist 250- to 400-pound stones, aizkolariak (woodchoppers) race the clock with axes, and athletes compete in hay bale tossing, wagon lifting, anvil hoisting, and weight carrying. Street Dance — 8:30–11 p.m., Basque Block: Enjoy live music and dancing with performances by Xabi Aburruzaga and Gatibu.

Jaialdi.com

Friday, Aug. 1 —

Friday brings more daytime fun on the Basque Block, followed by Festara, a showcase of traditional music and dance featuring performers from the Basque Country and Boise.



Basque-ing on the Block — Noon, Basque Block: Food, drinks and music continue downtown.

— Noon, Basque Block: Food, drinks and music continue downtown. Festara — 7 p.m., Idaho Central Arena: Celebrate traditional Basque music and dance with international and local performers, including the Oinkari dancers.

Saturday, Aug. 2 —

Jaialdi’s biggest day features cultural performances, shopping, food and drink at Expo Idaho, followed by an all-ages evening concert downtown.



Basque-ing at Expo Idaho — 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Expo Idaho: Watch dance groups from across the West, shop for Basque goods and enjoy traditional food and rural sports.

— 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Expo Idaho: Watch dance groups from across the West, shop for Basque goods and enjoy traditional food and rural sports. Dantzaldi — 7:30–11 p.m., Idaho Central Arena: Dance the night away with performances from Amuma Says No, Neomak and Gatibu.

Sunday, Aug. 3 —

The final day of Jaialdi includes more events at Expo Idaho, a special Mass and a farewell street dance.



Basque-ing at Expo Idaho — 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Expo Idaho: More dancing, sports, vendors and traditional food on the last day of the expo.

— 11 a.m.–4 p.m., Expo Idaho: More dancing, sports, vendors and traditional food on the last day of the expo. Jaialdi Mass — 5 p.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist: Attend a liturgical Mass with sacred dance by the Boise Oñati dancers.

— 5 p.m., Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist: Attend a liturgical Mass with sacred dance by the Boise Oñati dancers. Street Dance — 8–11 p.m., Basque Block: Say agur to Jaialdi 2025 with music by Xabi Aburruzaga and Amuma Says No.

Jaialdi.com

Food

Come hungry — organizers say that Jaialdi is the perfect place to experience Basque-American cuisine. From chorizos and solomo sandwiches to refreshing kalimotxos (red wine and Coca Cola), there’s something for everyone. You’ll find food and beverage booths on the Basque Block and at Expo Idaho, plus a variety of local vendors and food trucks throughout the week.



Basque Block Food & Beverage Booths – July 29–Aug. 3, various times: Serving chorizos, solomo sandwiches, croquetas, beer, soda and kalimotxos.

– July 29–Aug. 3, various times: Serving chorizos, solomo sandwiches, croquetas, beer, soda and kalimotxos. Basque Block Food Trucks – July 29–Aug. 3 on Grove Street: Basque Market Sangria, Basquenese, Bocho Bochi, Dippin Dots Ice Cream, KB Burritos, Summer Snow Shaved Ice.

– July 29–Aug. 3 on Grove Street: Basque Market Sangria, Basquenese, Bocho Bochi, Dippin Dots Ice Cream, KB Burritos, Summer Snow Shaved Ice. Expo Idaho Vendors – Aug. 2–3: B’s Lemonade, Basque Kitchen, Buffalo Grill, Basque Market, Darjeeling Momo, Freedom Pop Kettle Corn, Hokey Pokey LLC, Kona Ice of Treasure Valley, Sweet Things.

Tickets

Many Jaialdi events are free, but some of the most popular activities — including Sports Night, Festara, Dantzaldi and Basque-ing at Expo Idaho — require tickets, which are sold directly through each hosting venue. Ticket prices vary by event, and early purchase is encouraged as some events may sell out or rise in price.



Sports Night — Thursday, July 31 at 7 p.m., Idaho Central Arena: Tickets available through Ticketmaster; limited availability with potential for higher resale pricing.

— Thursday, July 31 at 7 p.m., Idaho Central Arena: Tickets available through Ticketmaster; limited availability with potential for higher resale pricing. Festara — Friday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m., Idaho Central Arena: Reserved seating available from $25–$45 depending on section.

— Friday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m., Idaho Central Arena: Reserved seating available from $25–$45 depending on section. Dantzaldi — Saturday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Idaho Central Arena: $30 general admission with free movement between dance floor and arena seating.

— Saturday, Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Idaho Central Arena: $30 general admission with free movement between dance floor and arena seating. Basque-ing at Expo Idaho — Saturday, Aug. 2 (10 a.m.) & Sunday, Aug. 3 (11 a.m.), Expo Idaho: Tickets range from $13–$20 based on age and purchase date; children 5 and under are free.

Idaho News 6 will continue to bring you the latest coverage from this week-long celebration.