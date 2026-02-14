CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — The West Valley Humane Society will remain open through September after Canyon County leaders reached a short-term agreement to keep the Caldwell shelter operating amid ongoing uncertainty about animal welfare services in the region.

The decision came on February 12, after Copper Quill Haven withdrew from contract negotiations that would have transferred operations this week. The withdrawal left Nampa, Caldwell, and Canyon County scrambling for alternatives after months of planning.

After New Ownership Plans Fall Through, Local Rescues React to West Valley’s Future

"We're all committed to making sure that the animals in our jurisdictions are treated with best practices, the best care," said Rick Hogaboam, newly-elected mayor of Nampa.

The shelter had stopped accepting stray animals in January to prepare for the transition to Copper Quill Haven. This left residents like Jenny Baraja without options when she found a stray dog outside her apartment building.

"I was hoping that they would at least be able to check her or something, check her in, take her, anything," Baraja said. "They told me they couldn't take her."

When Baraja called back for help, she was told to keep trying.

"They said to just try calling them again. It's a bit of a confusing time," Baraja said.



The uncertainty has created ripple effects throughout Canyon County's animal rescue network. Melissa Blackmer with Lake Lowell Animal Rescue said their calls skyrocketed during the transition period, averaging 30-50 calls per day.

"We would go weeks without people calling asking for help with dogs for sure, and now it's, I mean, we can't go a few hours without somebody asking," Blackmer said.

The volume of animals needing help continues to grow across the county.

"The number of cats that are in desperate need of help is innumerable in our county. They're everywhere," Blackmer said.

West Valley Humane Society will resume accepting animals on March 1. Hogaboam said the focus now shifts to stability and long-term planning, with public trust being essential.

"The public's going to have to trust that their dollars are cared for," Hogaboam said.

Local animal rescue groups say their primary concern isn't who operates the shelter, but whether it receives adequate funding and sustainable support.

"We just really need it to be done solidly and with enough funds to do it well," Blackmer said.

Canyon County leaders plan to meet monthly with West Valley staff starting in March to develop both short and long-term animal welfare solutions.

