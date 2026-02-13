WVHS to continue animal shelter operations after Copper Quill Haven withdraws from contract talks

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Canyon County, along with the cities of Nampa and Caldwell, announced Thursday that the West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) will continue providing animal sheltering and related services through September 30.

The continuation keeps services at the current contracted amount, which represents a combined 400% increase in funding from all participating entities compared to the previous year.

The decision follows Copper Quill Haven’s withdrawal from contract negotiations earlier this week. Copper Quill Haven had been selected last year to replace WVHS, which had provided shelter services for more than a decade.

With the new provider no longer moving forward, the county and cities determined that continuing services with WVHS is the most practical way to ensure stability for both animals and the community.

Starting in March, monthly coordination meetings will be held with WVHS to address both short- and long-term solutions for animal welfare services.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.