A Middleton café is feeding neighbors affected by the shutdown

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — As the federal government shutdown drags on, families across Idaho are wondering how they’ll put food on the table – especially those relying on paychecks that aren’t coming and SNAP benefits that are now limited.

A local restaurant in Middleton is trying to fill the gap.

“Yeah, it's a little scary because you never know… I got sick….So if not for the SNAP and stuff, me and my son… I don't know how we'd be even making it,” one SNAP recipient said.

For many here, SNAP has become a lifeline they never expected to depend on.

“Even… they don't give me a lot, but what little bit they do give me, it helps so much,” she said.

So when they heard Sunrise Café was serving free meals, it meant hope.

“I thought it was amazing… a really heartfelt thing to do for everyone,” she added.

Sunrise Café General Manager Emma DePriest says that feeling inspired this first-of-its-kind meal service.

“We've got the government shutdown, which means people aren't getting their paychecks… so we're just trying to give people a meal to eat,” DePriest said.

And Middleton answered the call.

“The onslaught of people that want to be a part of this… It's so heartwarming to know that we have a community full of people that just want to be there for each other,” she said.

Support is growing, with donations and volunteers already committed to the next dinner.

“You don't know what somebody who is struggling looks like… You don't know their story,” DePriest said.

For families here, it’s a reminder that sometimes, we all need help.

“We don't think about how important it is for other people and who are on it and how they're struggling and stuff because everyone has their own struggles. But then, when you fall into that category and it hits home, then you're like, 'Oh, my gosh',” the SNAP recipient said.

