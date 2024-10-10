Weapon on campus prompts brief lockdown at Caldwell High School

CALDWELL, Idaho — Operations are now back to normal at Caldwell High School after reports of a weapon on campus prompted a brief lockdown Thursday morning.

An email sent to Caldwell High School parents indicated that "a student was found in possession of a weapon" and that other students stepped forward to report the concern to the administration.

"We take these matters very seriously, and the safety of students and staff is our top priority," the email stated.

The email did not state what kind of weapon it was.

After the lockdown, students were placed on a "hall check" to remain in their classrooms, but operations are now back to normal at the school.

This incident follows a threat of a mass shooting last month that prompted the postponement of the school's homecoming parade and dance. Those events have been rescheduled for October 18 and 19.

Caldwell Police responded to campus Thursday morning but declined to comment further on the incident.

The school district said in its email to parents that "the situation is under investigation and [they] will continue to cooperate fully with authorities."