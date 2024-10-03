Caldwell High School reschedules homecoming events following online threats

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell High School postponed several of the school's annual homecoming events, including the dance and parade, following online threats of violence. The events have since been rescheduled.



The "Homecoming 2.0" is scheduled for October 18 and 19.

Homecoming events rescheduled for students at Caldwell High School. I'm your Caldwell neighborhood reporter Leslie Solis and after last month's parade and dance were canceled due to a threat deemed incredible, I'm asking parents how they feel about the new plans.

"It worries me," said one Caldwell parent.

Caldwell parents still expressing concerns after the threat of a mass shooting at the Caldwell High School homecoming parade prompted the district to cancel the event and postpone the school dance last month.

"I was bummed because I know high school kids look forward to homecoming and to have it ruined," although police said the threat was not credible.

The school recently rescheduled its celebrations as parents emphasized the importance of student safety, SROs are very limited and so it's dropped school safety down tremendously.

The football game went on as scheduled.

The district says they still felt comfortable keeping students safe at the game rather than a parade route — the parade, now scheduled for Oct. 18.

We've been working with the Caldwell Police Department, who will be in the parade and as well as also helping us monitoring it as well to make sure that it is safe for our students, staff and community members to attend the homecoming dance has also been put back on the calendar for October 19th in with parents hesitant to let their guard down.

"It worries me every single day, especially with all the threats going around." Nowadays, Richard Phillip has two kids and tells me he was very upset when he heard the parade was called off, expressing frustrations that someone's actions could cause such an impact in the community.

"It's affecting, you know, all ages of kids at school and maybe it needs to be addressed a little more seriously as the parade," Phillip said.

Some parents are excited to see it's back, giving Caldwell students a sense of normality and a reason to celebrate, making sure they're safe and go out and have fun.

The Caldwell School District will work closely with Caldwell police to monitor for any new threats and to ensure safety at all homecoming events.