Caldwell man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of 18-year-old daughter

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell man who confessed to killing his 18-year-old daughter has been sentenced in Canyon County Court to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Delbert Cornish previously confessed to killing his daughter Hope Cornish, who went by “Onyx.” He was subsequently charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, and animal cruelty. Cornish ultimately agreed to plead guilty to avoid the death penalty.

During the sentencing hearing, the state laid out its case, saying Delbert Cornish shot his daughter, Onyx, through the top of the head on the morning of Aug. 18. After the shooting, he sat in Onyx's presence as she gasped for air for approximately 20 minutes before she died. He later placed a pride flag over Onyx's body and shot the family cat, Sammy.

In the hours after the killing, Cornish watched TV and drank liquor for hours as he waited for his son Lucian to return home from school. When Lucian returned home, a conflict ensued, and Lucian was able to disarm his father, escape the house, and call 911.

The state argued that the defendant should spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The defense countered that Delbert Cornish suffered from mental health and substance abuse issues during the time of the shooting. However, they admit there was no excuse for Delbert Cornish's actions. The defense added that Delbert Cornish would like to pen an apology letter to Lucian.

Addressing the court, Delbert Cornish expressed regret over his actions. "I apologize to LGBTQ community,” said Cornish, “ I wish my son was here, I wish I could apologize. Once I saw his eyes, I couldn’t do it. I hope I get to talk to him one day.”

Onyx's mother, Crystal Thompson, delivered an impact statement during the hearing, saying, “Onyx deserved to grow up. She deserved a future.”

