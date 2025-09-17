Caldwell father accused in local teen's death faces added animal cruelty charge

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Wednesday, Caldwell resident Delbert Cornish appeared in Canyon County Court for a preliminary hearing, where an additional charge was added to his criminal murder case, and another charge was amended.

Cornish is now charged with animal cruelty for killing the cat of his adopted daughter, whom he is accused of killing. One count of aggravated assault has also been changed to assault with intent to commit murder.

Delbert Cornish was arrested in Mountain Home on Aug.18 following the death of Onyx Cornish in Caldwell. Court documents indicate that following Onyx's murder, Delbert Cornish proceeded to shoot her cat. Those same documents indicate that Cornish later confessed to the murder, telling officers "I did it, dude."

The defendant is now charged with first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon, assault with the intent to commit murder, and animal cruelty.

An upcoming arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.