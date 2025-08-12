"This heartless murderer": Caldwell man sentenced to life in prison for wife's murder

CALDWELL, Idaho — On August 8, Canyon County District Court sentenced Francisco Torres Rodriguez to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his wife Reyna Quintero.

According to a press release from Canyon County, in September of 2023, Torres Rodriguez fatally shot his wife, staging the scene to look like a suicide.

At the sentencing hearing, the state argued for a fixed life sentence without the possibility of parole.

“It’s what this defendant earned, it’s what this defendant deserves, and it’s what justice demands,” Deputy Prosecutor Stephanie Morse told the Court.

Family members of Quintero delivered emotional statements, conveying the impact this loss has had on their lives.

The court gave him a fixed sentence of 35 years fixed plus an indeterminate life term. Additionally, civil penalties were imposed with an extended no-contact order barring the Defendant from contacting surviving relatives for 50 years.

“This heartless murderer ambushed and executed his own wife," Canyon County Prosecutor Christopher Boyd said. "He should spend the rest of his life in prison.”