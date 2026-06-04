The Linden Street and Ward Road roundabout in Caldwell is now open to traffic

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell announced the roundabout at Linden Street and Ward Road is now open to traffic.

The $1.7 million project is part of the city’s broader transportation planning as traffic volumes increase with continued growth.

RELATED | Caldwell begins $1.7 million roundabout construction at Linden Street and Ward Road intersection

Caldwell officials said the project is addressing long-standing safety concerns at the busy intersection.

New construction includes the single lane roundabout, sidewalks and bike lanes, a signalized pedestrian crossing and additional street lighting and landscaping throughout the project area.

“Thank you to everyone for your patience as we finish this project,” said Project Manager TJ Frans, “This roundabout will be a valuable improvement for the area and will better serve drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.”

The city said crews will continue work for the next few weeks, including sweeping the roadway and finishing landscaping.

"Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they adjust to the roundabout," the city said.

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton