Caldwell begins $1.7 million roundabout construction at Linden Street and Ward Road intersection

CALDWELL, Idaho — Construction has begun on a new roundabout at Linden Street and Ward Road, a project city officials say addresses long-standing safety concerns at one of Caldwell’s busiest intersections.

The $1.7 million project is part of the city’s broader transportation planning as traffic volumes increase with continued growth.

City Engineer Hallie Hart said the intersection has experienced repeated conflicts, particularly for drivers attempting turns onto Linden Street.

“The conflict that we have seen over the last few years ... was the movement, of those [vehicles] who are turning on Ward onto Linden," Hart said. "It's a difficult maneuver when Linden is a 50-mile-per-hour road.”

Hart said the city has increasingly turned to roundabouts as a safer alternative to signalized intersections, especially where pedestrian movement is also a concern.

“This is just one piece of the puzzle,” Hart said.

The project includes phased construction that will continue through spring 2026.

While the intersection will be fully closed for part of the work, a temporary bypass lane will be available during portions of construction to allow limited access for nearby residents and school buses before the full closure.

Detours have also been updated, shifting traffic from KCID Road to Smeed Parkway, to align with concurrent roundabout construction at Linden Street and Middleton Road.

City officials say coordinating both projects at the same time reduces the likelihood of prolonged or repeated disruptions along the corridor.

While many residents have voiced support for the roundabout, nearby business owners say the closures are already affecting customer access.

Mike Harn, whose business sits along Linden Road, said the loss of drive-by traffic during peak months could result in significant financial losses.

“[It] can definitely hurt us, especially in May and April and for sure March, our busiest time,” Harn said, calling it a “$400,000 concern.”

Harn said customers have already turned away after encountering construction-related access issues, though he believes the long-term safety improvements could help prevent recurring crashes near his property.

“There won't be no more cars going through the fence, we've got the roundabout unless people want to drive through the center of the roundabout,” Harn said.

