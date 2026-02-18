Teen dating violence cases surge in Canyon County as advocates sound alarm

CALDWELL, Idaho — Teen dating violence is not just a statistic; it is happening in Canyon County, and local advocates say the numbers are rising.

WATCH: Learn about the rising numbers and statistics in our community

Canyon County teen dating violence cases surge

At Advocates Against Family Violence, Outreach Coordinator Tiffany Ruiz says the scope of the problem is alarming.

“We served last year, 250 teens that were survivors of sexual assault, and that is an extremely high number,” Ruiz said.

February is recognized as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, but Ruiz said the nonprofit’s work extends far beyond a single month.

She has worked at the agency for 20 years, with the last 15 years focused on teens in various capacities, including supporting survivors navigating court cases and at-risk youth in need of case management.

Idaho News 6

Ruiz said teen dating violence is often minimized by adults, allowing unhealthy behaviors to become normalized across generations.

“Their parent experienced it, their grandparent experienced it, and so they aren't noticing those red flag behaviors," she said. "They're seeing it as normal behavior or expected behavior.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics, one in twelve high school students will experience physical abuse before eighteen, and one in ten will experience sexual abuse.

In Canyon County alone, Ruiz said the nonprofit served 9,047 youth last year through school presentations, juvenile detention programs and other outreach efforts.

RELATED | Idaho domestic violence shelter fights to keep families warm amid heating crisis and food shortages

“Specifically, through our program last year, we served 9,047 youth,” she said.

Idaho News 6

The number of teens needing direct services is already trending upward this year.

“We have already served just in January alone, 105 youth, and we've provided 276 youth services," Ruiz said. "And we've served 24 that are survivors of sexual assault.”

Ruiz said the increase reflects a continuing trend.

“If we keep heading this way, we will surpass the number that we saw last year,” Ruiz said.

Idaho News 6

Abuse does not always present as physical harm. Ruiz said technology is increasingly being used as a tool of control.

“We have a lot of teens that don't identify repetitive text messaging or always needing to have your location on and checking your location by a significant other is not a normal, healthy behavior,” she said.

Beyond prevention education, the organization also responds when assaults are reported. Advocates Against Family Violence is part of the local Sexual Assault Response Team and works alongside law enforcement agencies in Canyon County.

RELATED | Faces of Hope seeks $450K to prevent location closure amid financial crisis

When an assault is reported, advocates are called to the hospital to meet survivors — teens and adults — often within hours. Ruiz said their role begins at that moment and continues as long as the survivor wants support.

Idaho News 6

The nonprofit recently launched what it calls Roar Again Kits, comfort bags given to survivors at the hospital through grant funding.

The kits include new clothing in various sizes, including undergarments, sweats, sweatshirts, slippers and shoes. Because clothing worn during an assault is typically collected as evidence, survivors are often left with hospital scrubs. The kits allow them to leave in regular clothing.

Each bag also contains a blanket, sensory items to ease anxiety, a handwritten note and a small stuffed lion named Roarie. Separate kits are prepared for youth and adults.

Idaho News 6

"It's kind of being looked at as teen drama or not that big of a deal because they are just teens, but the reality is, is that if that's the way that we're responding to it, they're then going to think it's not a big deal and think that it's normal, and it's not,” she said.

She said one of the most important steps adults can take is to listen when teens speak up.

“When I talked, they didn't listen, so maybe they'll listen to how I act,” Ruiz recalled teens telling her.

Advocates Against Family Violence will continue year-round outreach in Canyon County schools and community programs to reduce the number of teens who experience dating violence.

Idaho News 6

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.