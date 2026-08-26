Senior center in Homedale reopens after closing for eight months

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Homedale Senior Center has reopened after being closed for eight months due to leadership difficulties.

The center marked its return with a dinner and Q&A for the community, drawing over 60 people to the first event back.

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Brian Garrison, who has been coming to the senior center since 2017, attended the reopening. He said the center is where he goes to socialize.

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"I am so glad, I love our seniors. I love everybody in here," Garrison said.

The reason for the closure remains unclear. Neighbors at the dinner said that in a town as small as Homedale, there are not many places to build community, and when the center closed, there were few places left for the elderly to enjoy.

Andrea McRae has been assigned to reopen the center after it fell into mediation.

"I got a phone call from the courts asking if I could take over and get it started," McRae said.

McRae said she is determined to get things back on track before the current members of the center vote on new board members. Applications to serve on the board were open at the event.

"For a lot of them this is their family, this is their social life, this is how they get food," McRae said.

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