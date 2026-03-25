'Remember Emma': Mother speaks out as leaders continue conversation on student safety in school zones

CALDWELL, Idaho — City and school leaders in Caldwell are taking action to improve student safety after three students were seriously injured by cars while walking to school earlier this school year.

RELATED | Another student hit near Caldwell High School, neighbors question if safety changes go far enough

Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips led a school safety summit on March 25, bringing together city leaders, law enforcement, and school officials to discuss urgent changes.

WATCH: School and city officials discuss improvements for student safety

'Remember Emma': Leaders continue student safety talks

Amanda Smith, the mother of one of the injured students, attended the meeting to share how her daughter Emma’s life has been forever changed.

Idaho News 6

“So, as the man who hit my daughter, speeding through the school zone, got to go to work that day, got to go home to his family, Emma lay in a hospital bed in agonizing pain," Smith said. "As you continue to hear people speak and think of changes… remember Emma. Remember what she has overcome."

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Officials say both driver and student education will play a key role in preventing future incidents, along with infrastructure improvements like crosswalk beacons.

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The city says changes are already underway at more than 20 school zones.

Thanks to increased patrols from the Caldwell Police Department, drivers are slowing down, but officials stress that more still needs to be done.

School districts are also working to strengthen student safety education, focusing on safe driving and biking practices. Schools urge students to use crosswalks and push beacon buttons when crossing.

Idaho News 6

Public works and transportation leaders plan to request a higher budget to bring even more safety improvements to Caldwell roads.

Phillips says this is just the beginning of many more conversations. He plans to host a town hall meeting on April 23, where the public can raise concerns ranging from student safety to city growth.

City of Caldwell

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