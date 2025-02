CALDWELL, Idaho — A new hotel development is headed to Caldwell after City Council voted in favor of the project.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported the 100-room hotel project is coming to an empty lot in front of the Canyon County Fair Grounds.

Residents and business owners have mixed feelings about the project, and many have made their voices heard in various city council meetings while it was being debated.

No development timeline has been provided so far.