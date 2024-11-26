Potential 100+ room hotel coming to Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Locals and business owners have mixed emotions about a potential 100-room hotel that might be developed in front of the Canyon County Fair Grounds. The empty lot has been used for years during events such as the fair and Caldwell night rodeo.



The developer wants to lease the land for 50 years for $5,000 a year.

Locals and business owners are concerned about where they will park during events.

Council members are accepting public comment on the matter and may make a decision on December 2nd during the City Council Meeting.

Earlier this month City of Caldwell Council Members approved the Caldwell Event Center Distract plan.

Now, a development may be coming to the area.

An empty lot that has been used by many during the Caldwell Night Rodeo and Canyon County Fair may soon be a new home to a 100-room hotel.

"The City of Caldwell staff received an inquiry about a prospective hotel that was interested in coming into our market," said City of Caldwell Economic Development Director Steve Jenkins.

The inquiry comes from a developer with a letter of intent wanting to lease the property for 50 years at $5,000 per year to build a 100-room hotel with parking.

The City Economic Development Director Steve Jenkins tells me they surveyed several properties but the one that best suited the project was the 4.1-acre empty lot owned by the City in front of the Canyon County Fairgrounds.

"We don't own any tax revenue currently on that property It is city-owned and has a government exemption," said Jenkins.

After word got out to locals it was pulled from a city meeting agenda due to the response.

Mayor Jarom Wagoner said during the meeting, "That is to allow for additional time for staff to research parking and other potential concerns."

Local businesses in the area have mixed emotions about the possible development although many have expressed concerns online.

I talked to local business owners in the area, and Mancinos Pizza and Grinders owner Heather Greer told me they are excited to see a place where people can potentially stay in Caldwell and also grab a bite.

"If it's gonna bring my business, business then I am all for it," said Mancinos Pizza and Grinders owner Heather Greer.

Greer tells me she has owned her pizzeria since 2018 and still gets customers who didn't know her business even existed. She says she worries about the parking problems that may arise during events.

Owner of Mcclearys bar Anna Lewis who didn't want to be filmed tells me it could help her business, especially for those that have a little too much to drink and can't drive.

"So we feel like the hotel can bring in many benefits. It's just at this point the city is working diligently to identify areas where we can help our partners to be successful," said Jenkins.

Although some are in favor, others are not and are concerned about parking as well as traffic.

"The ultimate goal of bringing up the Caldwell Event Center is making sure everyone has available parking and capacity parking who accommodate their events," said Jenkins.