'I feel we weren't heard'; Letter of intent approved for proposed Caldwell hotel near rodeo grounds

CALDWELL, Idaho — A decision was made Monday night at Caldwell City Hall to approve a letter of intent to explore details of a proposed hotel project near the rodeo grounds.



City Hall was packed with concerned locals.

The proposed hotel project will go right next to the rodeo grounds.

The letter of intent was approved and the findings and details from further talks will be discussed at a future meeting.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

A decision was made Monday night to continue looking into the proposed hotel project near the Caldwell rodeo grounds. I'm your neighborhood reporter Alexander Huddleston getting reactions from folks to the decision.

It was a packed house Monday night at Caldwell City Hall for the council meeting discussing the possible continuation of a proposed hotel project near the rodeo grounds.

"I've shown at this fair for several years in the past. I have a strong passion for agriculture and what happens at that fair. It's very important to me that I at least try and get my voice out there," said one young local in attendance.

However, even with several getting up to speak against the project, the council made the decision to approve a letter of intent, leaving many locals angry and confused.

Another aggravated local exclaimed, "They are supposed to be a representation of the desires of our community and population. They clearly just demonstrated that's not what they are doing."

"Nobody that spoke was in favor of the movement," continued another.

But one local says that it may not be the end of the world that this letter of intent was approved.

The gentleman explained, "A letter of intent or interest says we have interest. Let's explore this. It's a good faith agreement to move forward together to explore this. That's not a contract."

The man added that Monday night's approval is still not a guarantee that this project will even come together in the end.

"So the community needs to get involved in a way that's meaningful and not contentious. How do we be heard and participate in this process," finished the man.

With the approval of the letter of intent, the project details will now be discussed further to create a contract that will be talked about in a future meeting.

