New bag rules, safety upgrades, and premium skyboxes coming to the 102nd Caldwell Night Rodeo in August

CALDWELL, Idaho — The 102nd Caldwell Night Rodeo is set to bring changes to the fan experience this August, including a new bag policy, updated safety measures, and the addition of premium skyboxes.

General Manager Nicole Cassity outlined several updates fans will notice when the rodeo runs Aug. 18 through Aug. 22.

Watch: Learn about the changes and what fans can expect

102nd Caldwell Night Rodeo: New rules and upgrades for 2026

"Every decision has a positive and a negative," Cassity said.

One of the most visible changes involves what fans can bring into the arena.

Attendees will now be required to follow a clear bag policy, limiting bags to either a small clutch — approximately 4 by 6 by 2 inches — or a clear bag. Foldable stadium seats with backs or arms will also no longer be permitted inside the venue.

CNR

CNR

"The biggest complaint we get every single year is, 'We were excited to come, but someone's chair was in my shins all night long,'" added Cassity.

Last year, organizers prohibited fans from bringing firearms into the arena. Cassity said the latest round of changes continues that commitment to safety.

RELATED | Idaho Second Amendment Alliance opposes gun restrictions at Caldwell rodeo grounds

"But ultimately it boils down to safety. We are always going to take the safest route," Cassity explained.

CNR

Phase II of the rodeo's $7.5 million capital campaign is also moving forward, which includes the addition of premium skyboxes. Organizers say ticket prices will remain fairly consistent, with the goal of ensuring every fan — whether a longtime neighbor or a first-time visitor — has the same experience people look forward to each year.

RELATED: Caldwell Night Rodeo aims to expand rodeo grounds with $7.5 million campaign

"We want everyone to come out of it as a win-win," Cassity said.

For those who cannot attend in person, the rodeo finals will be broadcast live on Aug. 22 on the Cowboy Channel.

"It really helps put Caldwell Night Rodeo on the map, and it exposes the entire world to this beautiful place we get to call home," Cassity said.

Tickets are on sale now.

Idaho News 6

For Canyon County happenings, news, and more— join our Facebook Group: 2C Neighborhood News - Nampa, Caldwell, Middleton

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.