Nampa toddler's accidental shooting death leads to manslaughter charge, gun safety warning

NAMPA, Idaho — A 2-year-old's accidental shooting death at a Nampa mobile home park is drawing attention to gun safety after prosecutors charged a 19-year-old with involuntary manslaughter and injury to a child.

On June 28, Nampa Police responded to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park off Caldwell Boulevard. Officers found a 2-year-old suffering from what was later determined to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Three months later, prosecutors charged 19-year-old Jakob Dean Hirsbrunner with involuntary manslaughter and injury to a child. Authorities say he left his loaded gun unattended.

Lieutenant Brian Jones with Nampa Police said building a case in an accidental death takes time.

"Obviously we want to make sure we collect all the evidence, cover every base, and then submit it to the prosecutor for them to make the ultimate determination in the charges," Jones said.

Jones said the decision to secure a gun in a safe or use a gun lock depends on the age and capabilities of children in the home, but warned that accidents can happen in an instant.

"Kids are by nature curious, so when they see things, they grab things," Jones said.

While such incidents are not common in Nampa, Jones said proper storage can prevent tragedies.

"Ideally, a gun unloaded in a gun safe is the number one safest way. They make concealable safes where you can still easily access them, but maybe the children don't recognize what it is, but ultimately just keeping it in a place where it's not easily accessible," Jones said.

Hirsbrunner is held on a $1 million bond and is set to appear in court on Sept. 30 at the Canyon County Courthouse.

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