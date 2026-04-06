Legal opinion finds Caldwell mayor’s quiet zone veto not binding ahead of city council meeting

CALDWELL, Idaho — After months of back and forth, Caldwell Mayor Eric Phillips says his veto of the city’s railroad quiet zone project is not legally binding, and the issue will not be voted on during Monday night’s city council meeting.

In a statement released Monday morning, Phillips said the city attorney determined the veto does not apply because the council’s actions were resolutions, not ordinances.

Because of that opinion, the mayor directed the city clerk to remove the quiet zone items from the agenda for the April 6 meeting.

The development comes after the Caldwell City Council voted 5–1 last month to approve the railroad quiet zone, which would silence routine train horns at seven crossings across the city.

READ MORE | Caldwell City Council approves $238,000 bid to establish Treasure Valley's first railroad quiet zone

Phillips later issued a veto, citing concerns about pedestrian safety and project costs. The city attorney, however, has advised the council that the veto is not legally binding, meaning the project can move forward without an override vote.

The quiet zone project has sparked months of debate in Caldwell, with supporters saying it could improve quality of life and attract business, while opponents have raised safety and cost concerns.

The Caldwell City Council is still scheduled to meet Monday evening, though the quiet zone issue will no longer appear on the agenda.

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