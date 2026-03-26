Caldwell City Council approves $238,000 bid to establish Treasure Valley's first railroad quiet zone

CALDWELL, Idaho — In a 5-1 vote, city council members approved quiet zones at seven railroad crossings in Caldwell.

Watch: Community reacts as mayor weighs in on Caldwell’s quiet zone

Caldwell votes to silence train horns

The quiet zone project's approval means that Pacific Union will be barred from honking its horn when passing through the seven crossings, including: 5th Avenue, Kimball Avenue, 9th Avenue, 12th Avenue, 21st Avenue, Linden Street and Ustick Road.

The plan will require safety upgrades, costing hundreds of thousands. However, this is a drastic price cut from the multi-million dollar estimate years ago.

The Public Works Department has already allocated $400,000 to pay for the project.

RELATED | Caldwell plans railroad quiet zones at seven crossings by 2026

The proposal has faced public pushback, despite city leaders assuring residents that it could help future growth, tourism and quality of life.

The community came out both in support and opposition to Wednesday's meeting.

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"People are just going to be able to sleep at night… and that’s a piece of the conversation that is missing," community member Carlos Hernandez said. "At the end of the day, what we’re doing is about our community, how we are serving them, and how we are giving them the best possible future."

Some voiced their concerns about what this plan means for Caldwell.

Community member Brandon Weast said that the council voted against the wishes of many Caldwell residents, including those with disabilities.

"You know, people with disabilities, I think that's a big, huge miss that we missed tonight," Weast said.

RELATED | Railroad quiet zone debate divides Caldwell residents, city leaders and experts

Mayor Eric Phillips has publicly stated concerns about the quiet zones to the city council, asking for more pedestrian safety measures to be implemented in the proposal.

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"If you’re a pedestrian on the train… I’m sorry, crossing the train tracks, you’re not going to have any chance of success if you’re going to be struck by a train," Mayor Phillips said.

Council member Diana Register echoed Phillips' statement, specifically for the 21st Avenue stop.

However, Deputy Public Works Director Bruce Mills assured council members that the project would not have been approved if it did not meet safety requirements for all stops.

Council member Register said that even with all the proper safety measures, Caldwell should look to other projects first.

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"While the cost has been reduced, it should not be overlooked that we are experiencing budget issues and have other projects where the need seems greater," Register said.

However, despite concerns, the council voted to approve the project.

"I do appreciate the fact that this is a holistic approach to continuing to improve our great city." Council member Geoff Williams said.

With the council's approval, Caldwell will be the first city in the Treasure Valley to implement a railroad quiet zone.

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