CALDWELL, Idaho — The final day of the Canyon County Fair on Sunday celebrated Latino culture with music, dance, and local vendors during Latino Festival Day.

“Our group is called Danza Azteca Tonatiuh. It is from the Aztecs from Mexico, and we have been performing in the Treasure Valley for 15 years,” said Antonina Robles with Danza Azteca Tonatiuh.

The group performed traditional dances rooted in Aztec culture.

“Dancing is a form of prayer,” Robles said. “Everywhere that we go dance — we go beyond the Treasure Valley — not only do we pray with our performances, with our steps, with our drumming, but we like to pray as a group in a circle for the needs of the people that are going to see us.”

WATCH | See Danza Azteca Tonatiuh perform and hear from the lead singer of Tejano Outlaw—

Latino Festival Day brings music, dance and tradition to Canyon County Fair

Special dance performances, local bands and vendors wrapped up the fair’s final day.

“Playing at home is always the biggest treat,” said Anthony Antunes, lead singer of Tejano Outlaw.

Antunes said the group performs across the western United States but enjoys playing for its hometown crowd in the Treasure Valley.

“Tejano music is family music,” Antunes said. “We grew up listening to this music, going to weddings, going to quinceañeras.”

Attendees said they appreciated seeing Latino culture represented at the fair.

“We just love that finally Canyon County Fair decided to include the Latino community,” said Yanira Corvera, with La GranD Boise 106.3 — a Spanish radio station. “It represents a lot because we’re taking part of it. We feel included.”

Robles encouraged people to embrace opportunities like this to experience other cultures.

“Anytime there’s an opportunity to learn about other culture, take it,” Robles said. “You won’t regret it.”

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