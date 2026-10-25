'Largest show yet': More than 1,000 birds compete at Caldwell’s second annual Clucktoberfest

CALDWELL, Idaho — More than 1,000 birds from across the western United States and Canada gathered in Caldwell for the Bird Breeders of Idaho’s second annual Clucktoberfest.

WATCH | Clucktoberfest sets record with 1,000+ Birds at this year's event—

Clucktoberfest sets record with 1,000+ Birds at this year's event

The competition featured about 70 different breeds, with organizers saying this year’s event was the largest show they have hosted.

Breeders competed in a double show, where judges evaluated the birds based on their breed characteristics, color, and condition.

Tony Albritton was among the competitors. He said breeders look for specific characteristics when evaluating their birds.

"You want a good, strong width there... And then the color, you always want black with that green sheen."

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Albritton’s bird earned first place for Reserve of Variety in the first show and third place in the second show.

“If you win once in a while, you just strive to do better the next time,” Albritton told me.

Beyond the competition, organizers said Clucktoberfest also connects the community with local vendors and introduces more people to poultry breeding.

“It’s the biggest we’ve ever had. It blew all of our expectations out of the water,” Melissa Bent, secretary of the Bird Breeders of Idaho told me.

Organizers are also planning a poultry show this spring in partnership with 4-H.

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