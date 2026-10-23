CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell has long been one of Idaho's fastest-growing communities, but now it's receiving attention nationally.

Travel + Leisure recently named Caldwell its top town in the United States to move to, citing the city's mix of affordability, small-town charm, recreation opportunities and growing amenities.

Local leaders and real estate professionals say the recognition reflects decades of careful development and planning.

WATCH | Caldwell named the top place in the U.S. to move to, an expert weighs in on why

Caldwell Named the top town in the U.S. to move to, an expert weighs in on why.

For longtime real estate broker Tracy Kasper, the top-of-the-list designation comes as no surprise.

After more than three decades in the industry, Kasper has watched Caldwell evolve from something new homebuyers may have passed on the way to Ada county ten years ago, into something that is catching their attention now.

She said the city offers a wide range of housing options, from classic starter homes to sprawling multimillion-dollar estates, all within 20 minutes of shopping, dining and recreation.

Norma James South Caldwell Estate

Commercial growth has also reshaped life in Caldwell. Expanding commercial development makes life within the city limits a little more convenient, instead of driving to neighboring communities.

That being said, affordability remains part of the city's appeal. According to Zillow, Caldwell's typical home value is roughly $400,000, generally lower than neighboring urban areas such as Star, Meridian and Nampa.

But Kasper believes it's the overall quality of life that ultimately convinces people to settle in the city.

"We have Lake Lowell, we have our wine country," Kasper said. "Once people get out here and kind of see what the offer is and what the availability is, they really love it."

City leaders say Caldwell's growing popularity is about more than open space and lower housing costs.

Danae Warren with Destination Caldwell points to years of investment in downtown revitalization, including the development of Indian Creek Plaza, as a major factor drawing new residents and visitors.

"Now you have a Caldwell where you can come to downtown, listen to live music, maybe there's a festival going on, you can ice skate with your family," Warren said.

Kasper described the city's rise as years in the making rather than an overnight success.

"I like to call this a bit of a 20-year overnight success because it's taken such a long time for us to really kind of build what's here today," she said.

Norma James Kasper discussing Caldwell's development

Still, growth has sparked concerns among some residents who worry about increased development and the potential loss of Caldwell's agricultural identity.

Warren said those concerns are frequently discussed as the city plans for the future.

"We want to make sure that farmland stays that way and that the right economic growth comes into downtown and along the I-84 corridor," she said.

As Caldwell continues to attract new residents, city leaders say the challenge will be balancing growth with preservation, ensuring the community maintains the small-town character and agricultural roots that helped put it on the national map in the first place.

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