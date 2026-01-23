Caldwell Police launch Idaho’s first drone first responder program

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department has officially launched the first Drone First Responder (DFR) program in Idaho, unveiling new technology leaders say will improve emergency response times, enhance public and officer safety, and provide real-time situational awareness during critical incidents.

The department introduced the program during a public open house, where residents, city leaders and partner agencies viewed demonstrations and heard from officers about how drones will be used in day-to-day operations.

“It’s for us to get there quickly, make an observation, provide intelligence to people on the street and take action if needed,” said Capt. Rob Rosin, director of operations for the department.

The department purchased three drones from security technology company Skydio and built a Real-Time Information Center to support operations. Three officers are currently certified drone pilots, with more expected to complete certification in the future.

Rosin said the technology is intended to serve as an additional tool — not a replacement for officers — and to help guide decision-making during emergencies.

“This is a tool to give us an eye in the sky, a bird’s-eye view when there’s a critical incident,” he said. “The intentionality behind this technology as a city is how do we keep people safe.”

The drones can be deployed for a range of incidents, including search-and-rescue operations, traffic crashes, missing person cases, fires and other public safety emergencies. Caldwell police have already been working alongside the fire department, using drones equipped with thermal imaging to identify heat sources and help reduce risks for firefighters.

“When they can find a heat signal quickly and put that fire out, that’s less time, less risk and potentially lives saved,” Rosin said.

The department’s three drones and supporting infrastructure cost approximately $120,000. Funding came from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. Police Chief Rex Ingram said those funds were intentionally invested back into public safety.

“If we can use federal funding for equipment that improves safety, why not use it?” Ingram said. “This is a great investment for the community.”

Two of the drones are docked on the department’s roof, while a third is positioned elsewhere in the city. Officials said certified pilots can often deploy a drone to a scene faster than an officer can arrive, allowing command staff and responders to see live conditions before making tactical decisions.

Ingram credited technology — including the drone program — as part of broader crime reduction efforts within the city.

“To finish 2025 with a 12.12% reduction in crime, and from 2022 to now with a 26% reduction in crime is astronomical,” Ingram said. “This technology helps us continue to drive that crime down.”

Department leaders also addressed privacy concerns, which were raised both during the open house and by community members online. Ingram said the department is committed to transparency and compliance with Idaho law.

“We’re not using this to spy on people,” he said. “We are doing everything we can within the confines of the law to keep our community safe.”

Officials said department policy is more restrictive than what state law requires. While Idaho law allows certain recording practices, Caldwell police said their policy requires that drones are not recorded while flying to a call. Recording begins only once the drone arrives on scene and stops when it is directed to return to its dock.

Ingram emphasized that drones are operated by trained officers, not autonomous systems, and that operators are focused on the incident they are responding to.

“These are humans operating this technology,” he said. “They’re not looking into people’s backyards unless there’s a legitimate public safety reason.”

During the open house, officers demonstrated multiple types of drones, including smaller indoor models used for search warrant operations and crisis situations. Those drones can enter buildings ahead of officers to assess risk, potentially reducing danger during high-risk calls.

Rosin said each pilot is trained under FAA Part 107 certification requirements, and that pilots have Idaho drone law readily available during flights to ensure compliance.

The department also highlighted its partnership with Axon, the same company that provides body cameras and digital evidence storage. Officials said this integration helps ensure accountability and secure evidence retention.

Ingram told attendees the program represents the future of policing and said Caldwell is setting a standard for agencies across the state.

“This is the first program of its kind in Idaho, and I’m very proud of that,” he said. “We’re starting a trend.”

The department said it plans to continue expanding the program by certifying more officers as pilots and evaluating additional drone deployments across the city as the program grows.

The department has also placed a geofence on its drone program to ensure the drones do not interfere with operations at the Caldwell Airport or with pilots.

