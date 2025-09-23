ITD announces overnight closures of I-84 westbound lanes in Caldwell this week

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Tuesday, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) announced it will be closing sections of Interstate-84 in Caldwell this week to install new overhead signs.

The closures, which are set to take place between midnight and 5 a.m. from Tuesday to Thursday, will occur on the westbound side of the interstate.

On Wednesday evening, all westbound lanes on I-84 between Franklin Road and 10th Avenue interchanges will be closed to the public. Motorists will be directed to use Blaine Street as the main detour route.

Idaho Transportation Department

On Thursday night, the full closure of the westbound lanes on I-84 will move to include the area between the 10th Avenue and Centennial Way interchanges. Motorists will be directed to use Illinois Ave and Madison Street as the main detour route.

Idaho Transportation Department

The speed limit through the construction zone will be lowered to 55 miles per hour until the project is complete.

Motorists can check Idaho 511 for the latest updates on construction and detours.