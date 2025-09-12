Idaho's KOOL BUS brings ice cream joy to neighborhoods across Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho — It's not every day you see a school bus handing out ice cream — but this one does. The KOOL BUS is a mobile ice cream operation bringing frozen treats to neighborhoods all across Canyon County neighborhoods.

Kids chase after the bus, families gather on the sidewalks, and everyone gets a sweet treat — no matter their age.

The bus started as a fun idea with the owners' grandkids — a way to bring joy, treats and quality time together. The owners say their favorite part of running the bus is seeing the kids' faces light up.

"My favorite part is seeing the kids' faces… chasing the bus, trying to get some ice cream. It's all about the fun and excitement for the kids," Debbie Fuentes said.

The KOOL BUS has quickly become part of the community. Parents invite it to birthday parties, barbecues, and other neighborhood events. Both kids and adults are thrilled to see it roll into their streets.

" We love it I don’t look at it as a job—we do it for the excitement, for the kids," Travis Mulligan said.

For the owners, it's not about profit — it's about bringing joy, creating memories and sharing smiles with every neighborhood they visit.

As the seasons change, KOOL BUS will continue making stops and bringing frozen fun to Idaho neighborhoods.

