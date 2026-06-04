'I couldn’t get enough': Sawtooth Sockeyes kick off the 2026 season

CALDWELL, Idaho — Nothing feels more like summer than a night out at the ballpark, and Canyon County is home to some premier collegiate action.

The Sawtooth Sockeyes kicked off their season this week, hosting players from across the country and the world. Some, as close as Meridian, and others as far as Tokyo, Japan, made their way to Caldwell.

WATCH: Sawtooth Sockeyes host players from across the world

Sawtooth Sockeyes kickoff 2026 season

This is the 4th year for the team as head coach Andy Swenson takes over. He's had a history in the major league as a scout for a number of MLB teams, and now hopes to grow talent here in the Treasure Valley.

“Was a major league baseball scout for 25 years. Been a high school and college coach for 31 years now,” said Swenson,

“I mean, what better place to come spend an evening than the ballpark, you know, watching college players that may eventually move into professional baseball."

Players like Yash Gupta have enjoyed their time here in Idaho and say this independent team has helped develop and grow the game for many college players

“You know I loved it out here," said Gupta, "The competition we play and just the overall vibes I thought was really good so, I couldn’t get enough I came back another year."

Swenson says there are plans to create a league for 2027 featuring 6-10 teams to build on the momentum that Sockeyes baseball has created. Sockeye games run through June and July.

Tickets and the schedule can be found here.

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