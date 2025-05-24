Historic Caldwell pool reopens after years of renovation

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell's historic Memorial Pool is back in business after a major renovation project planned 5 years ago took 4 years to complete. The community celebrated the opening with a 'splash event' hosted by the mayor.

The freshly finished project includes a new bathhouse and revamped pool facilities, providing the public with modern amenities while preserving the historic site that has been part of the community since the 1900s.

"We have been 4 years without a season," said Denise Milburn, Caldwell Recreation Superintendent. "I am so thrilled that we finally opened it up to the public. For us it was a lot of hard work."

The renovated pool also features diving boards, a zipline, and slides, making it a recreational destination for the community.

"It's that investment into our community and especially into the youth [that matters so much]," said City of Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner.

Wagoner, who swam in the Memorial Pool as a child, sees the renovation as a bridge between the city's past and future.

"It's a brand new pool house, brand new renovated pool, but it's still the Caldwell pool," Wagoner added.

The new bathhouse replaces the old facility from 1976, which featured limited and aging amenities.

"It's just a great addition to Caldwell," Milburn said.

"A beautiful facility. It's larger than what we had before," Milburn said.

The upgraded pool will also expand programming opportunities for the community.

"Being able to offer swim meets is going to be something that they haven't been able to do in the past," explained Tiffany Defrance, Caldwell Parks and Recreation Director.

Defrance emphasized that providing swimming lessons for children is a priority this summer.

"There is a danger behind water, and I think it's important to make sure that we spread the awareness of water safety and how to be able to swim when we are in open water," Defrance said.

Despite all the new features, the pool maintains a connection to Caldwell's heritage.

"Even though it's new, it's still nostalgic of what we have here in Caldwell," Wagoner said.

Adults pay $5 for admission, children pay $3, and seniors pay $2. Hours very on days of the week.

