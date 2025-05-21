Experience live music and fresh produce every Tuesday in Caldwell this summer

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two of Caldwell's favorite events are making their return to Indian Creek Plaza! This past Tuesday saw the first round of Farm to Fork Farmer’s Market and Tuesday Nights on the Creek.

The two events are joining forces to bring fresh produce, local vendors, and live entertainment to the heart of the Caldwell community.

“This is the place to be on Tuesday nights,” said Danae Warren, executive director at Destination Caldwell.

This year marks the seventh year Destination Caldwell will host the Farm to Fork Farmer’s Market.

On Tuesdays throughout the summer, around 30 local vendors will gather to offer everything from fresh produce to baked goods. With such a wide variety, there’s something for everyone.

“You can come to our farmers market, you can get something that’s grown locally, like two miles down the street,” Warren said.

When it comes to Tuesday Nights on the Creek, the concert series brings different genres for everyone to dance it out.

As Destination Caldwell celebrates the start of these two events, they are also excited to show off a new addition to Indian Creek Plaza.

“Our board has been talking about putting a video display board on our stage, and it’s so funny because people keep asking me how long has that been here because it’s such a natural part of our stage,” said Warren

Many local community members tell me this is what they have been waiting for all year.

“Oh, I love these events and I come every Tuesday,” said Marlyn Ulch, a Caldwell resident.

Newcomer Jessica Soltello says she was pleasantly surprised by the summer gatherings when she moved to the area. “This is actually our first year coming, but we live locally, so why not?”

“The thing I love most about this market is the community that we built here and the friendships that will last a lifetime,” said local business owner Kristen Dewittie.

Kristen Dewittie has sold her fresh lemonade at the market for three years. What began as a way to teach her kids about entrepreneurship quickly grew into a passion for supporting local businesses and building community.

“Keep people coming here and getting the fresh stuff, the locally sourced items, it’s such a great thing for our community,” said Dewittie. “It keeps the business around here going.”

“This is a way for all of our community to come out and engage and be entertained and have a free, wonderful evening, and then they can shop locally,” Warren added.

So, if you’re trying to find something to do on Tuesday afternoons, come to downtown Caldwell with your family and friends. These events run until Sept. 30. The Farm to Fork Farmers Market goes from 5 p.m to 8 p.m, and Tuesday Nights on the Creek go from 6 p.m to 9 p.m.