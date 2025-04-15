Watch Now
Caldwell public pool set to reopen after four-year closure

Caldwell’s $9.5 million renovation includes unique amenities and a focus on accessibility for all
The Caldwell public pool is set to reopen after a four closure. The $9.5 million project includes a thrilling zipline, diving board, and a modern bathhouse.
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell’s beloved public pool is nearing its grand reopening, and excitement is in the air. “We are so excited for opening day,” said Denise Milburn, Parks and Recreation Superintendent.

After a four-year closure, the pool and the new bathhouse facility are ready to be showcased. "It will be just a nice facility for everyone," Milburn added.

The $9.5 million project has made significant strides since the last update in November, featuring improvements to the pool, deck and new installations. Among the highlights is a zipline, a unique addition to the area that Milburn believes will attract many visitors. The facility will also offer starting blocks for the swim team, a diving board, and a spiral slide.

While details about the new bathhouse have been kept under wraps as a surprise for opening day, Milburn assures that it will enhance the swimming experience for the community.

Accessibility is a key focus for the Parks and Recreation Department. Milburn expressed her commitment to providing swimming lessons, stating, “I grew up in Caldwell, and this is where I learned to swim. It’s important to me that we offer swimming lessons for our community.”

Pricing for admission is also designed to be accessible, with kids swimming for $3, adults for $5, and senior citizens for just $2. “There are two swim sessions during the week: 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., with weekend hours from 1 to 6 p.m., offering great value for the whole day,” Milburn said.

Guests can still bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks but can also look forward to new poolside concessions. “It did take a little longer than we had hoped, but we are almost at the finish line, and we are so excited,” Milburn said.

