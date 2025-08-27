Community celebration honors Farmway Village annexation milestone

CALDWELL, Idaho — "I have no words. I am just happy," said Caldwell Housing Authority Teresa Sanchez.

Food, laughter, and community filled Farmway Village as they celebrated a much-awaited event to be a part of the city they neighbored.



Celebration marks Caldwell Farmway Village annexation

Earlier this month, after 85 years of working towards annexation, Farmway Village was officially annexed into the city.

"I remember coming out to this community for the last 40 years. I'd started coming out of here in the 1990s when I was in high school and doing a service project and meeting with the people out here, and sort of have them officially be a part of the city of Caldwell is a very very special thing for us," said City of Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner.

Mayor Jarom Wagoner and other city officials gave speeches, each one hoping to bring more opportunities to the community members who have been a part of the city in their eyes.

Wagoner expressed his support of the annexation, telling me the Caldwell Housing Authority worked hard to make this finally happen.

"With the growth that we've been experiencing in Caldwell, this is another one of those benefits where we can now reach out to community like Farmway Village where you couldn't before," said Wagoner.

"This is my home, but we were... my family was migrant," said Marisela Pesina, Caldwell resident.

Marisela Pesina, who grew up in Farmway Village, emphasized that while they were never officially a part of the city growing up, they always felt they were.

"Back then, we called it Campito labor camp, now it's Farmway Village. Everybody that was at that time in the 60s early 70s Latino Mexican-American, this is where we live. All of our folks have been in labor camps, and so yeah, we had family that lived here. We had friends that lived here, and your parents met at La Tiendita," said Pesina.

"To be incorporated in Caldwell, I think it was about time," said Pesina.

