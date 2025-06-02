Efforts to recall Caldwell mayor, city council members are over after no signatures were received

CALDWELL, Idaho — Recall efforts against Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner and four city council members ended Monday after no signatures were submitted to the city by the Monday deadline. The recall efforts began earlier this year, rooted in public dissatisfaction with the city's spending.

Organizers had until 5 p.m. on Monday, June 2, to submit 25,000 signatures from registered voters — but county officials told Idaho News 6 just after 5 p.m. that nothing had been submitted. The lack of signatures effectively ends the recall effort, though organizers could potentially start the process again in the future.

"Tonight’s results of the recall effort show that our community knows better than a select few tried to portray," said Brad Doty, Caldwell City Council President. "On the Caldwell City Council, I truly strive to put the interests of my constituents first every day."

Doty added that he will be running for Caldwell Mayor in the next election. "I have a strong track record of public service, from the army to law enforcement, and then to our City Council," he said. "Now, I am proud to announce that yes, I am running for Caldwell Mayor on this strong track record of success and integrity.