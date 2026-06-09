Driver accused in deadly Caldwell crash appears in court on vehicular manslaughter charge

CALDWELL, Idaho — A judge set a $2 million bond Tuesday for the man accused in a deadly Caldwell car crash that killed one man and injured three children.

Nixon Amilcar Ixcoy Lix, 28, of Guatemala, appeared in Canyon County court on a vehicular manslaughter charge. Canyon County Judge Thompson agreed with prosecutors that Lix is a flight risk.

"As the judicial bond setting, I'll set bond at $2 million," ruled Justice Thompson.

Watch: learn more about the now case and community reaction

Caldwell crash suspect appears in court on vehicular manslaughter charge

Prosecutors said Lix was driving under the influence when his truck struck another vehicle at Linden Street and Kimball Avenue on Monday night.

The crash killed Caldwell resident Miguel Vasquez and injured his three children, according to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend.

The GoFundMe describes Vasquez, known to many as Mike, as a loving husband, devoted father, and cherished friend whose loss leaves an immeasurable void in the lives of those who knew him.

Idaho News 6

The GoFundMe also says one of Mike's children has undergone surgery and is recovering, while another was airlifted to Utah for critical care.

Neighbors told Idaho News 6 a loud sound like an explosion woke them at around 9:20 Monday night. By Tuesday morning, tire marks and debris still lined the intersection as loved ones mourned the loss of Vasquez.

Idaho News 6

Off-camera, neighbors said it was one of the worst crashes they had witnessed at the intersection and that serious accidents at the four-way stop have become a recurring concern. According to Idaho Transportation Department data, there have been 9 crashes at the location between 2024 and 2025.

Lix is expected to appear in court on June 18. Prosecutors say they expect to add more charges.

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