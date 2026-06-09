Community member launches GoFundMe for family of man killed in Caldwell crash

CALDWELL, Idaho — A community member has started a GoFundMe to help support the family of Mike Vasquez, who died in a two-vehicle crash in Caldwell on Monday, June 9.

Samantha Guerrero said the fundraiser aims to alleviate some financial pressures on the family "during this unimaginable time."

Mike Vasquez is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Vasquez, and their three boys.

The three boys were in the car at the time of the accident and are currently receiving medical attention for injuries sustained in the collision.

According to the GoFundMe page, the oldest of the three boys is being transported via air ambulance to Utah for critical care. The youngest required surgery and is currently recovering.

"As they begin their recovery journey, the family will face ongoing medical expenses, travel costs, and other unforeseen financial burdens, " reads the GoFundMe page. "The funds raised will help alleviate the financial stress associated with Mike's passing and provide support for the recovery and care of the Vasquez children."

Our deepest condolences go out to the Vasquez family during this trying time.

Donate here: Support Vasquez Family After Tragic Loss

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