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Driver killed, three children injured in Caldwell intersection crash

Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision in Caldwell. Police say a 28-year-old man in a GMC Sierra failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Pontiac G6 carrying a 35-year-old Caldwell man and three juveniles. The Pontiac driver died at the scene. The three juveniles and the GMC driver were taken to the hospital, and the GMC driver was later arrested.
Fatal crash at intersection of E. Linden & S. Kimball in Caldwell
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CALDWELL, Idaho — A 35-year-old Caldwell man was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Linden St. and S. Kimball Ave. according to Idaho State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m. on June 8, 2026.

Investigators said a silver 2011 GMC Sierra, driven by a 28-year-old man from Guatemala, was traveling westbound on E. Linden St. when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a white 2007 Pontiac G6 traveling southbound on S. Kimball Ave.

The Pontiac was driven by a 35-year-old Caldwell resident and carried three juvenile passengers.

The driver of the Pontiac died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The three juveniles were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the GMC was also transported to a local hospital and he was later arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail.

Investigators have not yet determined whether any of the occupants in either vehicle were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

The intersection of E. Linden St. and S. Kimball Ave. was closed for about three and a half hours while emergency crews responded and investigators processed the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Canyon County Paramedics, the Caldwell Police Department, and the Caldwell Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police and we will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

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