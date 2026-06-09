Driver killed, three children injured in Caldwell intersection crash

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 35-year-old Caldwell man was killed Monday night in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Linden St. and S. Kimball Ave. according to Idaho State Police.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:20 p.m. on June 8, 2026.

Investigators said a silver 2011 GMC Sierra, driven by a 28-year-old man from Guatemala, was traveling westbound on E. Linden St. when he failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a white 2007 Pontiac G6 traveling southbound on S. Kimball Ave.

The Pontiac was driven by a 35-year-old Caldwell resident and carried three juvenile passengers.

The driver of the Pontiac died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash. The three juveniles were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the GMC was also transported to a local hospital and he was later arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail.

Investigators have not yet determined whether any of the occupants in either vehicle were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.

The intersection of E. Linden St. and S. Kimball Ave. was closed for about three and a half hours while emergency crews responded and investigators processed the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Canyon County Paramedics, the Caldwell Police Department, and the Caldwell Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police and we will continue to bring you updates as we learn more.

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