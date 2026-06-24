Downtown Nampa road closure impacts businesses as two-way traffic conversion continues

CALDWELL, Idaho — A stretch of 11th Avenue South in downtown Nampa is closing this week as crews continue work on a project to convert the roadway to two-way traffic, bringing new detours and disruptions for nearby businesses.

WATCH: Learn more about the next phase of the project

Downtown Nampa road closure impacts local businesses

Beginning June 22, 11th Avenue South will be closed between 3rd Street South and 4th Street South. The closure is expected to remain in place through early August as construction crews work to advance the next phase of the project.

The City of Nampa began construction in April to convert 11th Avenue South to two-way traffic, a change city leaders say will improve traffic flow, safety and accessibility in downtown. The project is funded by the Nampa Development Corporation.

In addition to the traffic conversion, crews are upgrading utilities, installing new traffic signals, rebuilding portions of the roadway and improving sidewalks and pedestrian facilities.

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City officials say they are working to complete the project as quickly as possible, including conducting overnight work when feasible.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Construction begins in downtown Nampa to convert 11th Avenue South into two-way traffic for drivers

For downtown business owner Kevin Bailey, the latest closure is another chapter in years of construction and change throughout Nampa.

Bailey, who has owned the Little Antique Shop since 2005, said he has watched the city evolve from his storefront while building relationships with customers and neighbors along the way.

"I look right out the front door every day. I see the same people, the same drivers going by. We've gotten to know a lot of folks here," Bailey said.

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While Bailey understands the need for infrastructure improvements, he said lengthy construction projects can be frustrating for business owners and the community.

"It's frustrating that some of these projects seem to take forever to complete," Bailey said.

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Despite his concerns, Bailey said he remains hopeful the temporary inconvenience will eventually lead to improvements for downtown.

"I realize you've got to deal with the bad to get the good, but I'm still not sure the end result is going to fix the problem," Bailey said.

The closure between 3rd Street South and 4th Street South is expected to last until early August, though city officials say every effort is being made to expedite construction and minimize disruptions for residents, drivers and businesses.

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