11th Avenue in Downtown Nampa to be converted to two-way traffic

NAMPA, Idaho — Construction on 11th Avenue South in Nampa is set to begin on Monday, April 6th. Crews will be working to convert 11th Avenue South to two-way traffic between 2nd Street South and 3rd Street South.

The City of Nampa says the project will replace the existing roadway, upgrade utilities, improve pedestrian facilities and install new traffic signals.

Lane restrictions will be in place. City officials say that at least two lanes of traffic will be open during daytime hours (6 a.m.-8 p.m.) and one lane will be maintained at night.

Detour map here:

City of Nampa

The city is reminding drivers that starting April 6, the 11th Avenue South entrance to the parking garage will be closed. Drivers are advised to use the 3rd Street South entrance.

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