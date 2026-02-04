Downtown Caldwell to introduce 3-4 hour parking limits using license plate reader technology

New parking signs are going up across downtown Caldwell as the city rolls out its latest effort to address a growing shortage of available parking in the city’s core.

The changes divide downtown into parking zones, limiting on-street parking to three or four hours between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Parking remains free.

On main streets lined with local shops and restaurants, vehicles will be limited to three hours. On smaller side streets, the time limit extends to four hours. Drivers who exceed those limits could receive a citation.

City officials say the goal is to increase turnover and make it easier for visitors to find parking near businesses.

To enforce the new rules, the city is bringing in license plate reader technology.

Officials emphasize the system is used only to check whether vehicles are complying with posted parking limits. It does not collect names, faces, or personal activity data, only a vehicle’s license plate number, location, and time, which are already visible from the street.

Reaction from the community has been mixed.

On the 2C Neighborhood News Facebook page, many residents voiced opposition to the new time limits, raising concerns about convenience and privacy. One viewer, Jose Rivera, asked why the city did not pursue building a parking garage instead.

City officials responded that parking garages are extremely expensive to construct and maintain. Costs for lighting, security, elevators, repairs, and ongoing upkeep often exceed what user fees can cover, meaning taxpayers would likely have to make up the difference.

Some business owners say the time limits may work — but question the city’s approach.

Chris Ott, owner of Chop Shop in downtown Caldwell, said he believes most customers are already spending three to four hours or less downtown.

“I think the people that are coming down here to check out and shop, they’re only here for three or four hours anyway,” Ott said. “This is going to be more about the business owners and employees parking and kind of hopscotching their cars around. But I think it’ll be fine.”

For those who need to park for longer periods, the city points to nearby public lots offering unlimited parking within walking distance of downtown businesses.

City leaders say this is not meant to be a permanent solution, but rather a flexible approach. Officials say testing, measuring, and adjusting parking strategies allows the city to respond to real-world use without committing to costly, permanent infrastructure.

The city also clarified why enforcement applies only on weekdays. Officials say weekday parking demand is driven by work, errands, deliveries, and appointments, making turnover essential. On weekends, longer stays tied to dining, shopping, and events are common and beneficial for businesses.

The enforcement schedule was recommended by the Downtown Parking Advisory Board, which includes members of the public and downtown business owners. The recommendation followed a public survey, with Monday through Friday ranking as the preferred option.

The city says it is waiting for the final sign to be installed before starting a two-week grace period. Full enforcement is expected to be in place by the end of the month.

