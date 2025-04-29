Caldwell residents raise concerns over hotel development and event parking solutions

CALDWELL, Idaho — Controversy has emerged in Caldwell following the approval of a Marriott Hotel to be developed on a lot across from the Canyon County Fairgrounds, residents urged city officials to reconsider the decision.

Since the approval in February, community members have launched petition efforts to recall four council members and the mayor, claiming they felt unheard. However, City of Caldwell Director of Development Steve Jenkins maintains that all residents' concerns are being addressed.

“We know there is going to be an impact here, so how can we plan accordingly for parking for events and future hospitality venues and things like that.” Jenkins said.

Idaho News 6

To respond to these concerns, Jenkins officials developed a parking plan aimed at improving efficiency with city-owned properties. "So essentially what we did was put together a parking plan that emphasized more efficiency with properties that are in ownership with the city, and we identified a few parcels that we could add more parking," Jenkins said.

Stakeholders and developers have agreed that the city will retain part of the land to accommodate 72 gravel parking stalls, while also working to replace the 233 parking spots that will be lost due to the hotel development.

City of Caldwell

"And that’s exactly what we did. Softball Field 1, the Parks Department was gracious enough to remove the fence so we can expand our parking footprint in that area. There's approximately 682 stalls that will be in that vicinity," Jenkins explained.

Additionally, 82 stalls will be added next to Simplot Stadium, just under a quarter-mile from the fairgrounds. A further 200 stalls will be constructed near Wolfe Stadium, which is just under a mile away from the fairgrounds.

City of Caldwell

City of Caldwell

"We are going to strategically implement a shuttle service program through the city, and the developer is also working on a shuttle service that will help transport people to the Caldwell Event Center," Jenkins added.

However, concerns persist regarding the impact of these changes on animals during events. Ciera Buhler, the mother of an FFA competitor, expressed worry that the new parking arrangements would complicate things for participants.

"You're looking at a big animal who is not going to be doing city life very well," Butler said. In preparation for the fair, she noted that these developments add another layer of worry for FFA competitors.

"It's not going to be easy handling animals like a 1,000-pound steer and walking them to the fairgrounds," Butler said. "But a child this size is not going to be able to wrangle him in without breaking a shoulder and the steer getting loose, so we definitely need to have something in place. That parking lot was like our safety net."

When asked what plans are being established to ensure safe parking for the competitors and animals, Jenkins stated that all parties are still collaborating and more information will be available in the coming weeks.

He also says all the parking should be ready this year before FAA competition starts as well as fair and rodeo events.