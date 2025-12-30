Caldwell seeks solution to ongoing downtown parking challenges with new time-limit plan

CALDWELL, Idaho — Downtown parking has been a long-running challenge in Caldwell, and city leaders say another attempt at a solution is now moving forward.

After installing parking meters in 2024 and removing them just months later following public backlash, the city is introducing a new plan that keeps parking free while limiting how long vehicles can remain in certain downtown spots.

“It could help it, could not. We will have to see what happens,” said a local business employee.

City officials say the new approach will introduce three and four-hour time limits throughout the downtown core. The goal is to increase parking turnover and make spaces more accessible for customers and visitors.

“I mean, I think it's getting busier down here,” another local business employee said.

Under the plan, the City of Caldwell has contracted with a local sign company to manufacture clearly marked three- and four-hour time-limited parking signs. Once the signs are completed, the city will begin installation throughout downtown, followed by a public education period.

Parking will remain free, but drivers who exceed posted time limits could eventually receive citations. Officials say enforcement will initially focus on warnings for first-time violations before full enforcement begins.

One downtown worker who did not want to be identified said the time-limit approach should have come before parking meters were introduced last year.

“It will definitely turn over parking for business quickly,” said another local business employee.

Once enforcement begins, parking officers will use new software that scans license plates and geotags vehicle locations to track how long a car has been parked in a specific zone.

The restrictions will apply Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Parking will be free and unlimited after 5 p.m., on weekends, and on holidays. Vehicles must be moved to a different on-street parking zone or to one of the city’s free public parking lots once time limits expire.

On-street parking and municipal parking lots will be off-limits between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

City officials say the parking plan is still being finalized, but enforcement is expected to begin early next year.

