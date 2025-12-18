Construction set to begin on three fire department facilities in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Construction is set to begin on three fire department facilities in Caldwell. The City of Caldwell announced the multi-million dollar project is anticipated to start in early 2026.

Bonds and fire impact fee funds have been authorized to rebuild Fire Station 1, construct a new Fire Station 4, and develop a Fire Administration building in downtown Caldwell.

According to the latest news release, the program support budget is set at $20 million. $17.3 million of the project total will be funded through voter-approved bond proceeds, and the remainder will come from fire impact fees.

The construction announcement comes after voters approved a fire stations bond in November 2023.

After gaining voter approval, the City and Caldwell Fire Department developed a comprehensive plan to modernize current facilities and improve emergency response times.

City of Caldwell Caldwell Fire Station rendering.

“These projects represent a meaningful investment in public safety and in the firefighters who serve this community every day,” said Fire Chief Bryan Daniels.

In April 2025, the City selected CORE Construction and Pivot North Architecture for the project. Initial estimates for the development were quoted at $25 million. The City and Caldwell Fire worked to find cost-saving solutions to keep the project in the $20 million budget.

“By rethinking design, repurposing existing space, and coordinating construction, we were able to deliver the facilities our community needs while remaining responsible stewards of public funds,” Daniels said.

According to the final plan released by the City of Caldwell, Fire Station 1 will be rebuilt as a single-story facility, Fire Station 4 will use a "hybrid pre-engineered structure," and the former City Hall building will be repurposed into the new Fire Administration building.

Fire Station 1 and Fire Administration will be located in downtown Caldwell. Fire Station 4 will be located on Lake Avenue, south of Karcher Road.

The goal of the new developments is to support the growing Caldwell community by investing in firefighters while also reducing redundant facilities.

"This commitment reflects a clear understanding that investing in public safety is an investment in the future of our community," Daniels said.

