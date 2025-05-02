Caldwell Fire advances with plans for Stations One and Four with innovative $6 million cost-saving approach

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell fire officials are working to get new stations up and running since voters approved the $17 million bond in November of 2023, saying farewell to the historic Station One and welcoming Station Four on Karcher Road.

Deputy Chief Bryan Daniels says it hasn't been an easy process.

"Since the bond passed we have experienced a few economic challenges one of those being tariffs the other being the cost of materials, goods, and services," Daniels said.

Despite these challenges, they're stretching every dollar by repurposing the old city hall building to save $6 million, a creative solution to budget constraints.

"It will evolve a pretty significant facelift, but there is a lot of cost savings there, and that is what we are really trying to do," Daniels said.

The strategic location of the new facilities will significantly improve emergency response times and meet the needs of the growing population.

"Staying here shaves off a minute to a minute and a half of response time as opposed to the alternative sites," Daniels said.

Professional Firefighters of Idaho Union President, Kolby Kerbs, has family ties to Station One as his family members worked in the building in the 60s, but he welcomes the change for the community's needs.

"Even though it's a new building, it kinda harbors that old school feel with a new school mentality," Kerbs said.

The extensive planning process is documented in volumes of paperwork, but work is still underway with the timeline for both stations to not be operational until winter 2027. Planning continues for additional facilities to meet Caldwell's expanding needs.

"As our city grows as more people become concentrated, and even the areas that are already established, we still need continuity of service. We need to expand our services," Daniels said.

The next step is designing both facilities to come.