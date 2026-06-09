City of Caldwell announces burn ban following increased fire activity

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Tuesday, the City of Caldwell enacted a burn ban within city limits as Canyon County officials weigh a county-wide ban.

According to the Caldwell Fire Department, crews have responded to "more than 40 fire-related incidents, highlighting the increasing demand on emergency resources and the elevated fire risk already being experienced across the region."

Bryan Daniels, the Caldwell Fire Chief, said the decision to implement the burn ban was based on current fire conditions in addition to the department's mandate "to reduce preventable risk wherever possible."

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"We understand the agricultural community has long relied on controlled burning as a tool to manage fields, clear debris, and support farming operations. We recognize the importance of those practices and the challenges that restrictions may create," said Chief Daniels. "However, based on the number of fire incidents we have already experienced this year and the current fuel and weather conditions, we are simply not in a position to support debris burning or agricultural field clearing at this time."

Caldwell Fire Department

The burn ban does not apply to areas outside the city limits. Those areas fall under the jurisdiction of their respective fire departments or fire districts.

Alan Perry, Fire Marshal and Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention, warned the public that the wildfire conditions we are experiencing in Southwest Idaho are deadly serious.

"Even a small spark can result in a fast-moving wildfire," explained Perry. "We are asking every resident within city limits to take this burn ban seriously and help us prevent what is largely preventable fire activity."

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