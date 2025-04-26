Caldwell officer files amended discrimination complaint, adding Mayor Wagoner

CALDWELL, Idaho — Officer Allison Butler has filed a First Amended Complaint against the City of Caldwell, the Caldwell Police Department, Chief Rex Ingram, and Mayor Jarom Wagoner. Butler's amended complaint includes instances of alleged gender-based discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

According to court documents, Butler was hired in June 2020 and claims that after Ingram assumed leadership in July 2022, she experienced a hostile work environment characterized by inappropriate sexual comments and pressure to engage in social interactions outside of work.

“This case is unique because of the lengths to which it appears the City and the Mayor in particular have gone to not only condone the harassment and retaliation but, according to the allegations in former HR Director Boggie's lawsuit, to actively downplay it and brush it under the rug.” said Butlers Attorney Chad Johnson

She alleges that she was the victim of ongoing harassment and faced retaliation for reporting misconduct, including being placed on administrative leave and denied paid time off.

Butler's complaint cites mental health challenges linked to the alleged abuse, leading to a denied workers' compensation claim.

An investigation reportedly confirmed the claims against Ingram, but the recommended termination was not carried out by HR Director Shelli Boggie after the Mayor overruled the recommendation. As a result, the Mayor has now been added to the complaint as a defendant.

Former HR Director Shellie Boggie filed her own lawsuit earlier this year and subsequently settled. Butler’s attorney noted that their client is not willing to settle, saying, “The Mayor and City Council chose to double down on their public support of the Chief at what felt like the expense of Officer Butler and others who had come forward. So Officer Butler felt compelled to push forward to ensure accountability,” said Johnson

The City of Caldwell responded to Idaho News 6 about the allegations.

" The City is anxious to present the full story in an unbiased forum so that the public can have a full understanding, but will refrain from commenting on pending litigation. The City encourages the public to reserve judgment before being informed of the full facts." City of Caldwell

The lawsuit outlines several legal claims, including violations of civil rights and a hostile work environment, and seeks damages for lost wages, emotional distress, and punitive damages.

A jury trial is demanded.

In response to questions from Idaho News 6, an attorney representing Allison Butler sent the following statement:

Our firm regularly represents employees through difficult situations, including sexual harassment and retaliation in the workplace. In our view, this case is unique because of the lengths to which it appears the City and the Mayor in particular have gone to not only condone the harassment and retaliation but, according to the allegations in HR Director Boggie's lawsuit, to actively downplay it and brush it under the rug. After Off. Butler filed her complaint; the Mayor and City Council chose to double down on their public support of the Chief at what felt like the expense of Off. Butler and others who had come forward. So Off. Butler felt compelled to push forward to ensure accountability.

In other words, if the City's elected officials are unwilling to take the necessary remedial actions, then Off. Butler is left with the justice system to provide that accountability.

Chad Johnson, Attorney (he/him)

Birch Hallam Harstad & Johnson, LLC

