Child escapes Caldwell house fire; one dog found dead

CALDWELL, Idaho — A minor escaped a house fire that broke out on Roosevelt and Plateau Ave in Caldwell on Sunday.

Multiple agencies and units responded to the scene and, upon arrival, found a house engulfed in flames.

A dog was found dead on the scene, and officials are still looking for another dog, a bearded dragon, and two birds.

WATCH: Neighborhood Reporter Leslie Solis reporting on the scene of the house fire

No human injuries were reported.

Nampa, Middleton, Star, Wilder, and Caldwell are the agencies that responded to the structure fire.

A burnout fund was offered by First Choice Homes to help the family with the total loss.

The fire is still under active investigation, and Idaho News 6 will provide updates as they become available.