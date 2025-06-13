CEO of West Valley Medical Center found dead during work trip to Baltimore

CALDWELL, Idaho — Nicholas Manning, the CEO of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, died last week while on a work trip in Baltimore, according to a spokesperson for WVMC.

On June 9, Baltimore Police responded to a report of a possible overdose at a local hotel. Upon arrival, police discovered Manning's body, which they say had no signs of trauma.

Manning, 46, had been in his position at WVMC for less than a year, having been named CEO in November 2024. He previously served as chief operating officer of West Valley's sister facility, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“Nicholas Manning was a dedicated and mission-driven leader who loved connecting people to our shared purpose,” said Evan Ray, President, HCA Healthcare’s Mountain Division. "He spent 17 years serving patients, colleagues, and communities as a healthcare leader, including 14 years within HCA Healthcare, most recently as CEO at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell."

Idaho News 6

“As we grieve this tremendous loss, we are committed to honoring Nick’s legacy by continuing the work he was so passionate about at our hospital and in the community. To Nick’s partner, his family, and all who had the privilege of working with him — we share our deepest sympathies,” said Isabella Chisholm, Interim Chief Executive Officer at West Valley Medical Center. "We will miss him dearly, and we will carry his legacy forward with purpose and care."