West Valley Medical Center unveils $3 million upgrades: A new era of healthcare in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — "We're really excited about the future that the hospital has," said Nicholas Manning, Chief Executive Officer of West Valley Medical Center.

Visitors will notice new upgrades as soon as they enter the main lobby or emergency room at West Valley Medical Center, which is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

West Valley Medical Center

West Valley Medical Center

"We really believe it was important for our hospital; we're celebrating our 75th anniversary this year, and so our building has been here for 75 years," said Isabella Chisholm, Chief Operating Officer.

Upgrades are also now complete in surgery spaces, the behavioral health unit, and the orthopedic and spine floor.

"We've added multiple orthopedic robots, spine robots, as well as a general robot for general needs. That has happened over the years, but just in the last year, we added orthopedic robots," Chisholm said.

Manning highlighted the importance of responding to community growth. "We've really assessed what is happening in terms of growth in this community and how we can best respond to that growth. We are assessing the service lines we need to support the community and which physicians and providers we need to support those service lines," he said.

The $3 million project, funded by the Health Care Company (HCA), has been a blessing for the beloved hospital, according to Manning.

"You know, we do a lot of amazing things here, from ensuring we run our trauma program successfully to being quick, attentive, and responsive from a stroke perspective and from a cardiology perspective," Manning said.

West Valley Medical Center

Sightline Photography LLC West Valley Medical Center

As the hospital celebrates its renovated areas, healthcare leaders say this is just the start.

"We are really expanding our services in behavioral health. We are hoping to open a detox program in the coming months, which is something that we've heard from a lot of our community members is in need, and we are really excited to help fulfill that," said Chisholm.